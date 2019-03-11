The Delhi High Court on Monday admitted a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation to take on record additional submissions in connection with the pending anticipatory bail plea of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, PTI reported. Justice Sunil Gaur took the submissions on record and again reserved the order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

The High Court on January 25 had reserved its order and said the interim relief from arrest granted to the Congress leader will continue till a decision is passed on his bail plea. Last month, it had allowed Chidambaram to file additional documents in connection with the plea.

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, which have opposed the anticipatory bail plea, have sought Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation.

In its application filed through the central government’s standing counsel Ripu Daman Bhardwaj, the CBI said it wanted to file additional submission regarding an ongoing investigation in the larger interest of justice.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against the former finance minister’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. The agency accused Karti Chidambaram’s company of receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to help INX Media escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore. P Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.