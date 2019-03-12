Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of allying with the Congress in any part of the country, PTI reported. Her statement follows Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav claim on March 5 that the Congress is part of the Opposition’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are part of the Opposition alliance in the state.

“It has been reiterated once again that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not have any alliance with the Congress party in any state to contest the upcoming elections,” ANI quoted Mayawati as saying. She made the statement after a meeting with her party leaders.

The Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party had finalised an alliance in January, but left the Congress out of it, saying that including the party would help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls. The Samajwadi Party will contest 37 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, and Bahujan Samaj Party will stand from 38 constituencies. The alliance is not contesting from two seats, Rae Bareli and Amethi, which are held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.