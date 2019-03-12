Expelled Trinamool Congress legislator Anupam Hazra and two other sitting legislators from West Bengal on Tuesday joined the BJP.

Hazra, an MP from Bolpur in West Bengal, was expelled for anti-party activities on January 9. He joined the BJP on Monday in BJP’s Kolkata headquarters in the presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

Congress MLA from Bagda Dulal Chandra Bar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Khagen Murmy joined the BJP.

Dubbing those who left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP as “traitors”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the voters would give them a “befitting reply”. “The BJP does not have people to contest polls,” Banerjee said, according to PTI. “So they are begging door to door with an appeal to contest elections on their tickets. One of the traitors [Mukul Roy] had joined them and now they are inducting all the traitors.”

