Four persons were killed after a section of a foot overbridge outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus collapsed on Thursday evening, The Times of India reported. The injured have been taken to hospital, the police said.

Rescue operations are under way. According to Mumbai Mirror, many are feared trapped under the debris.

The foot overbridge connects a platform at the station with BT Lane near The Times of India building. It is also called “Kasab bridge” as Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists who struck Mumbai in November 2008, had used it during the attacks. The bridge, which is three decades old, is also close to the office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Traffic in the area has been affected after the incident. Senior police officers are on the spot, the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the overbridge caved in, an official told PTI. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge were among those injured, the official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that he was pained to hear about the incident.

“Spoke to BMC Commissioner and Mumbai Police officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with Railway Ministry officials,” he said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai’s busiest railway station, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. An estimated 3.8 million passengers use it every working day.

In September 2017, a stampede on a foot overbridge between Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations in the city had killed at least 23 people.

#MumbaiFOBcollapse: The portion of the bridge outside #CST which collapsed on Thursday evening pic.twitter.com/D4AKoVzJgJ — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) March 14, 2019

Major part of the foot over bridge at CST station collapsed. Fell on DN Road, many people are said to be injured. @MumbaiUserGroup @Central_Railway @RidlrMUM @mumbairailusers pic.twitter.com/BZGfzcbcfY — Bhavika Jain (@bhavikajTOI) March 14, 2019

Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 14, 2019

#Mumbai foot-overbridge collapse: Several people feared injured, rescue operations on pic.twitter.com/p8zuO2ANUI — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) March 14, 2019