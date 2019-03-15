Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Thursday said her comments in an interview with News18 comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his predecessor Manmohan Singh were taken out of context.

“I have seen some media is twisting my comments made in an interview,” the Congress leader said in a tweet. “Here is what I said – it may seem to some people that Mr Modi is stronger on terror but I think this is a poll gimmick more than anything else. I also added that national security has been a concern and Indiraji [former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi] was a strong leader.”

Dikshit also retweeted journalist Vir Sanghvi, who conducted the interview. Sanghvi had released a transcript of Dikshit’s remarks. “I did the interview in question,” Sanghvi said in another tweet. “She is absolutely right. Let’s not take what she said out of context and twist it.”

I also added that national security has always been a concern and Indira ji has been a strong leader. https://t.co/wtJzfTY1E5 — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) March 14, 2019

Here is the transcript of the controversial part of the Sheila Dixit interview. I asked her if people would vote for Modi because of his record on national security.

This is what followed. Judge for yourself if it is a ringing endorsement of Modi. pic.twitter.com/zxIokWqPkY — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) March 14, 2019

After some media reports suggested that Dikshit praised Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party publicly thanked her. “Thank you Sheila Dikshit ji for reiterating what the nation already knows but the Congress party is never ready to admit,” BJP National President Amit Shah tweeted.

However, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed horror at Dikshit’s remark. “This is a shocking remark by Sheila Dikshit ji,” he tweeted. Kejriwal also repeated his claims that there was “an understanding” between the Congress and BJP in Delhi. “The alliance between the Congress and BJP is out in the open today.”

Kejriwal had spoken about this alleged alliance even last week, after the Congress rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s overtures for an alliance in the national Capital for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The polls will be held from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.