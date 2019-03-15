The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in three fodder scam cases, ANI reported. The former Bihar chief minister has applied for bail on medical grounds.

The top court asked the CBI to respond to Yadav’s plea in two weeks. Yadav had challenged the Jharkhand High Court’s rejection of his bail plea in January in the cases. He told the Supreme Court that he is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments, The Hindu reported.

The fodder scam, exposed in 1996, involves the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle in the early 1990s. The RJD chief has been lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail since a CBI court convicted him in three cases related to the scam. He already faces more than 13 years in jail.

The former chief minister has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.