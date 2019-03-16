The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for seats in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma will contest from Tura constituency while All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar seat, and sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor seat in Assam.

Former Union ministers Vincent H Pala and Paban Singh Ghatowar will contest from Shillong in Meghalaya, and Dibrugarh, Assam. Pala is also the current MP from Shillong.

KL Chishi, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018 and moved to the Congress earlier this month, has been fielded from Nagaland.

Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia’s son Tanuj Punia will contest from Barabanki-SC seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has fielded Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who resigned from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in November, in Chevella constituency, while Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Working President A Revanth Reddy will contest from Malkajgiri seat.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/h65DyWmcZH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2019

Raj Babbar, Priya Dutt and Savitri Bai Phule were named in the party’s second list of 21 candidates.