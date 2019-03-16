A civil court in Chennai on Friday issued an interim stay order restraining the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union’s from removing singer Chinmayi Sripaada as its member, The Hindu reported.

“I have been awarded an interim stay order by the Honble [honourable] Court regarding my ban from the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union,” Sripaada tweeted on Friday evening. “It is a long legal battle ahead. Hope justice will prevail.”

Sripaada had filed a civil suit against the dubbing artistes union’s decision and alleged that her membership was revoked without a showcause notice. Her counsel told the court that the singer was not able to find work in the Tamil industry due to the union’s move, according to The Hindu.

Sripaada was removed from the dubbing union in November 2018 over the purported non-payment of subscription fees for two years. A month before the union’s decision to remove her, Sripaada had backed others’ sexual harassment accusations against lyricist Vairamuthu and the union’s president Radha Ravi.

Sripaada had said that the dubbing artistes union had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh and an apology letter from her to be reinstated and to be allowed to work in Tamil film industry. She had accused the union of unfair treatment and casual misogyny.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Sripaada had alleged that Vairamuthu had harassed her on two separate occasions. She also shared on social media anonymous accounts of other women in the entertainment industry and inmates of a hostel run by Vairamuthu in Chennai, all accusing the lyricist of inappropriate behaviour and harassment. Vairamuthu denied the allegations against him.

Sindhuja Rajaram, an artist and musician based in California, United States, also alleged that Vairamuthu had repeatedly harassed her on phone after she met him when she was 18.