Five Indians were among those killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings on March 15, the Indian High Commission said on Sunday. The New Zealand Police charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant with murder for the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch. The toll from the attack rose to 50 on Saturday. Tarrant is a white nationalist.

The High Commission identified the Indian nationals killed as Meheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir.

The police said 36 people are undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained in the attacks, and 12 of them, including a four-year-old child, are in a critical condition.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand has set up a support group in Christchurch to assist the families of the victims. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said Indians who need assistance in the country may contact the Indian High Commission in New Zealand on 021803899 or 021850033.

New Zealand has set up a web page on its immigration website to assist families of the victims in their visa applications. “Immigration New Zealand has priority processing for the families of the people killed or injured in the mass shooting at the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch,” the statement said. “We recognise this is a difficult time, and will process your visa application with urgency.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that one of the people killed in the attacks was from his state. “Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch terror attack,” Vijayan said. “We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinta Arden to express his solidarity with the people of the country, PTI reported.

