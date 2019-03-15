Unidentified gunmen opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch city on Friday. There have been multiple casualties in the attacks. Between nine and 27 people have been killed, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The first shooting took place at the Al Noor mosque, and a second at the Linwood Masjid, the newspaper said. One of the gunmen shot a video as he carried out the attack.

Armed forces have entered Deyell Crescent, south of the Botanic Gardens and Al Noor Mosque, AP reported. The street has been evacuated and is being patrolled by armed officers.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” the New Zealand Police tweeted. “Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”. “What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence,” she tweeted. “It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of the New Zealand Police.”

Arden said the police have one person in custody.

The Christchurch City Council tweeted that it has decided to shut down several buildings, including the civic offices and central library. The police have advised mosques in the city to temporarily shut down.

National security agencies began a crisis meeting at the Police National Headquarters in Wellington, stuff.co.nz reported.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh cricket team, which is on a tour of New Zealand, escaped the shooting at the mosque. ESPNCricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent Mohammad Isam posted a video to Twitter of the team rushing through Hagley Park, away from the mosque.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesperson Jalal Yunus said most of the team members were sent to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside when the incident happened. “They are safe. But they are mentally shocked,” Yunus told AFP. “We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel.”

The test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off after the shooting, The New Zealand Herald reported.