The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued show-cause notices to the structural auditor and contractor for alleged lapses in their work that purportedly led to the collapse of a foot overbridge in Mumbai, reports said. Six people were killed in the collapse.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s preliminary report about the collapse of a foot overbridge in Mumbai on Thursday has attributed the incident to an “irresponsible structural audit”, The Times of India reported.

The civic body asked structural auditor Prof DD Desai’s Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Private Limited and contractor RPS Infrastructure Private Limited to reply to the notices within 15 days.

The BMC’s report also accused the contractor of conducting shoddy repair work that led to the bridge’s collapse.The contractor, RPS Infrastructure, was indicted in a multi-crore road scam and blacklisted for seven years in 2017, The Hindu reported. The civic body has proposed to blacklist the firm for another seven years.

The corporation has directed structural consultant CVK and Consultant Private Limited to audit 157 bridges in the western suburbs on an “urgent basis”, ANI reported. The BMC also asked Structwel Designers and Consultant Private Limited to audit 66 bridges in the eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, Western Railway authorities announced that the ramp at platform 1 and staircase at Platform 2 and 3 at Dadar station will be closed to passengers between March 17 and March 29 to allow for repair work to be conducted. The decision was taken following an inspection.

Kindly note! The Dadar South MCGM FOB was inspected by Senior Officers of WR on 15 March,19 & it was decided

that the Ramp at PF-1 & Staircase at Pf-2/3 be closed temporarily for safety of psngrs for 13 days for repairing/strengthening of same from 17th March to 29th March 2019. pic.twitter.com/PSKPcTFoth — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 16, 2019