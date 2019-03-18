Goa: Former CM Manohar Parrikar’s funeral procession begins from Kala Academy
State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar had said that a new chief minister would be sworn in later on Monday.
A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died of pancreatic cancer, the Congress met Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government in the state. However, state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said a new chief minister would be sworn later on Monday.
Parrikar’s funeral is scheduled to be held at 5 pm. He will be accorded a state funeral, and Goa will observe a period of mourning for a week, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders are in Goa to attend the funeral.
Live updates
4.38 pm: Thousands join the funeral procession to Miramar beach where Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, reports News18. Defence personnel also join the procession.
4.30 pm: The funeral procession begins from Kala Academy to Miramar beach, reports Prudent Media.
4.18 pm: BJP chief Amit Shah arrives at Dabolim airport to attend funeral rites of Manohar Parrikar, reports Prudent Media.
3.55 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar at Kala Academy, reports Prudent Media.
3.50 pm: Speaker Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are frontrunners for the chief minister’s post, reports The Indian Express.
3.45 pm: State BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar and party leaders Satish Dhond and Michael Lobo meet Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai at his residence in Panjim, reports Herald Goa. The Goa Forward Party is an ally of the BJP in the state.
The stalemate on the selection of a chief minister continues as the Goa Forward Party and another ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have both demanded the post of deputy chief minister, reports Prudent Media.
3.41 pm: A funeral procession will be taken out from Kala Academy to Miramar beach at 4 pm, where Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral at 5 pm.
3.37 pm: Haryana government declares a one-day state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Manohar Parrikar, reports PTI quoting an order issued by the state chief secretary’s office. The national flag will fly at half-mast across the state.
3.29 pm: Goa’s Department of Tourism cancel Shigmo festivities scheduled between March 21 and March 24 as the state is observing a period of mourning for a week, reports Hindustan Times. Shigmo is a spring festival celebrated with parades.
3.15 pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tributes to Manohar Parrikar.
3.01 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to Manohar Parrikar, reports ANI. Modi also met Parrikar’s family members in Panaji.
2.51 pm: Union Minister of Commerce Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister Smriti Iran pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar, reports Prudent Media.
2.48 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders have observed a two-minute silence at a public rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, paying tribute to Parrikar, reports Herald Goa.
2.44 pm: The Congress, with 14 MLAs, is the single-largest party in the 37-member Assembly. With Parrikar’s death, four vacancies. The BJP has 12 seats at the moment while its allies – the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party – have three seats each. The Nationalist Congress Party has one seat, while there are three independent legislators who support the BJP-led coalition. However, it is not known if the independent MLAs will support a BJP government with a new chief minister.
2.32 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar at Kala Academy, reports Prudent Media.
1.50 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Goa to attend the funeral ceremony, reports Prudent Media. According to Herald Goa, he is likely to reach Kala Academy soon.
1.47 pm: However, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an ally of the BJP, has said that its executive committee will take a call on whether it will continue to support the state government, reports PTI.
1.45 pm: State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar says a new chief minister will sworn in around 3 pm, reports ANI. “CM candidate will be only from BJP, we have the numbers and are currently gather letter from alliance partners,” he says after meeting Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
1.30 pm: A Congress delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar meets Governor Mridula Sinha, stakes claim to form government.
1.20 pm: He will be accorded a state funeral at 5 pm at Miramar beach next to the memorial of Goa’s first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar.
1.15 pm: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s body was taken from his residence to the office in Panaji and then to the Kala Academy. The body will remain there for people to pay homage, till around 4 pm.