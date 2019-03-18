The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for the first phase of the 2019 General Elections, on April 11. Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies from 20 states will vote on that day.

The elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be announced on May 23.

The poll body said on Monday that nominations for the first phase of the elections should be completed by March 25, and scrutinised by March 26. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 28.

The voting in all 20 states will open at 7 am. The polling in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands close at 6 pm. In Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, voting will end at 5 pm. In Manipur and Meghalaya, it will end at 4 pm. In 10 other states, voting will end at different timings between 3 pm and 6 pm in different constituencies, the Election Commission said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said he had filed his nomination as a candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.