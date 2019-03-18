The Dutch police on Monday said a man had opened fire in a tram Utrecht city in the Netherlands and multiple people are believed to be injured. The police said the area has been cordoned off and they are investigating the matter.

The shooting began at 10.45 am local time (3.15 pm India time) at 24 Oktoberplain, a square outside the city centre. Three rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene, police spokesperson Joost Lanshage said, according to CNN. Emergency services and ambulances are at the scene.

“Investigation into shooting incident is underway,” the police wrote on Twitter. “We also take into account a possible terrorist motive.”

