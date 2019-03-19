Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister of the state around 2 am on Tuesday.

Sawant took oath hours after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated at Miramar beach. He had died on Sunday at his home after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Eleven leaders were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers, including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, ANI reported. Dhavalikar and Sardesai are the state’s new deputy chief ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister was initially reportedly scheduled to be held at 9 pm and was then pushed to 11 pm on Monday, but it was delayed as BJP continued to hold talks with allies to reach a consensus on the next chief minister. The ceremony was finally held at 1.50 am at the Raj Bhavan, according to the Hindustan Times.

Sawant said his aim is to provide stability and move ahead together with the allies. “It’ll be my responsibility to complete the incomplete works,” ANI quoted him as saying. “I will not be able to work as much as Manohar Parrikar ji but I will definitely try to work as much as possible.”

Goa: Pramod Sawant takes oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, at the Raj Bhavan.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had held several meetings with the BJP’s allies from late Sunday night to reach a consensus on the new chief minister.

Goa will observe a period of mourning for a week, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings across the state. Thousands of people joined the procession to Miramar beach, where Parrikar’s funeral was held.

The BJP has 12 seats, while its allies Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, have three seats each. The Nationalist Congress Party has one seat, while there are three independent legislators who support the BJP-led coalition. The Congress, with 14 MLAs, is the single-largest party in the Goa Assembly, which has 36 members and four vacancies at present.

