One Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed during an ambush by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday, reports said. Five other CRPF personnel sustained injuries during the attack, two of whom are believed to be in a critical condition.

A team of the paramilitary force’s 231st battalion and a state police unit were patrolling in Aranpur when an improvised explosive device exploded and the suspected Maoists opened fire, unidentified officials told PTI.

The wounded were taken to a medical facility via helicopter.