The Election Commission of India told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it will issue directions asking social media platforms to not run political advertisements not approved by it, PTI reported.

The poll panel’s counsel Pradeep Rajagopal told the court that a meeting between the commission and social media platforms was scheduled for Tuesday. Rajagopal made the submissions before Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice NM Jamdar.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Pune-based lawyer Sagar Suryawanshi, who urged the court to direct the poll panel to ensure that paid political or election-related content should be prohibited on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google 48 hours before election day, reported The Hindu. He reasoned that Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act – it prohibits public meetings in the 48 hours before conclusion of polls – should be applicable to these platforms.

The poll panel is also developing a model code of conduct in consultation with Internet and Mobile Association of India and social media platforms to incorporate the above measures or any other court direction, The Hindu reported.

The matter will be heard again on March 25.