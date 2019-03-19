Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said there is an “expiry date” to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that there had been no development in the nearly seven decades that preceded its rule. Gandhi has been appointed to head the party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“They [BJP] need to come to the ground to see the reality,” Gandhi told reporters in Bhadohi district, PTI reported. “This report card [of the state government] and publicity looks good, but the reality is different... all sections are feeling harassed.”

Gandhi was referring to the state government’s two-year report card unveiled by Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow earlier in the day.

“There is a big difference between making poll promises and fulfilling them,” she said. “As far as the rant about [no development in] 70 years is concerned, it also has an expiry date. You [BJP] are in the government for the past five years, what have you done in five years?”

The Congress leader is on a three-day boat journey on the Ganga river. She offered prayers at the Sitamarhi temple on Tuesday before heading to Mirzapur. Her campaign will end in Varanasi, News18 reported.

Gandhi alleged that no work has been done on the ground during Adityanath’s rule. “Everyday, I’m meeting people from different sections of the society and I’m getting to know that students, youngsters, anganwadi workers and ASHA workers are feeling harassed,” she said. “At some places, it was announced that they will get Rs 17,000 salary, but till now they have got nothing. For the past two years, they are getting Rs 8,000.”

The Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19, in seven phases. Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases.