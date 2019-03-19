Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress after it criticised ministers and leaders for using “chowkidar”, or “watchman”, before their Twitter names.

“You have a problem with us [BJP leaders] for prefixing #Chowkidar before our names,” Vij said in a tweet in Hindi. “Prefix #Pappu before your names, we will not mind at all.”

“Pappu” is often used by BJP leaders and its supporters to mock Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday launched the “Main Bhi Chowkidar”, or “I am also a watchman”, campaign on social media ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The prime minister has repeatedly referred to himself as the country’s chowkidar, or watchman.

The slogan is a take-off from Gandhi’s taunt: “Chowkidar Chor Hai”, or “the guard is a thief”, used by the Congress to accuse the BJP of corruption, ranging from irregularities in a deal for Rafale fighter aircraft to allowing corporate loan defaulters to flee the country.

Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh were among those who added the prefix “chowkidar” to their Twitter handles on Sunday.

“Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements. Let us keep working together for a developed India,” Modi had tweeted on Sunday, lauding the campaign.

Fellow Indians,



Happy that #MainBhiChowkidar has ignited the Chowkidar within all of us. Great fervour!



Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements.



Let us keep working together for a developed India. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Criticising the social media campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a jibe at Modi’s decision to add “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle, claiming that only the rich have a security guard or watchman.