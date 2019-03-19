The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Union minister Babul Supriyo for releasing a campaign song without prior permission, PTI reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, who has composed and sung the tune, has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice.

West Bengal Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said the music video was posted on social media and a few local television news channels had aired it without certification from the Election Commission.

“Our media watch department found the song being aired and also on social media,” said Basu. “A complaint was also filed by the All India Trinamool Congress... we have examined it and found that the song came on social media without certification,” said Basu, adding that the ruling party’s complaint pertained to the song’s content as well.

The campaign song “will not be aired” till further orders by the poll panel, said Basu. The official said that content of all audio-visual clippings, audio messages and write-ups have to be sent to the Election Commission for verification and clearance by its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. The content can be used only after the committee provides a certificate.

With immense pleasure, I want to give you all a sneak-peak of the BJP Campaign Song recording. Giving my voice to Amit Chakraborty's lyrics was such a delightful experience. I hope you love what we created.#EiTrinamoolArNa #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/UNAKx9OqUQ — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 19, 2019

A police complaint was also filed against Supriyo for allegedly making derogatory statements against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress through his campaign song, News18 reported. “The song is malicious and derogatory in nature and damages the reputation of Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee,” said Paschim Bardhaman Student’s Library Coordination Committee Secretary Gourav Gupta, who filed the First Information Report.

Meanwhile, Supriyo said he was not concerned about the complaint. “The TMC’s image in the state is tarnished, have I said anything different?” he asked. In the video, Supriyo is seen singing “Trinamool no more” and “the lotus flower will bloom in the state”. It also accuses Banerjee of corruption and theft.