The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said it will drop all its 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh and field new faces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. BJP General Secretary Anil Jain, who is in charge of the state, said the party will fight the elections with “new candidates and fresh energy” to make it victorious under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state, which sends 11 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will go to polls in three phases – on April 11, April 18 and April 23. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Jain said the state BJP made the proposal to drop all the sitting MPs to the party’s Central Election Committee, which met in New Delhi on Tuesday. The committee agreed to the proposal.

“The BJP will change all sitting MPs in the state in this election, the Central Election Committee has approved it,” said Jain. “We will bring 11 new candidates and win from all 11 seats.”

The decision comes after the saffron party, which was in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years, lost to the Congress in a landslide in the Assembly elections in December.