Students protesting for the last five days at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala called off their demonstration on Tuesday after the administration agreed to their demands, The Indian Express reported.

Vice Chancellor Paramjit Singh Jaswal’s announcement came hours after Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda met students to discuss their concerns, including the revocation of an order to suspend six students for protesting against the poor quality of food in the hostel and the revision of hostel timings and library access for female students.

The students also demanded action against an administrative officer whom they accused of harassment and sexism. They had asked for the setting up of a high-level inquiry committee against administrative officer Captain (retired) SP Singh because of his alleged sexist remarks. The protestors had also demanded the formation of a democratically elected students’ body.

On Tuesday, students filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women against the alleged “sexist” remarks and “moral policing” by university officials.

On March 16, the students had written to the Chancellor and Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Krishna Murari, accusing the university officials of verbally abusing the male and female students.