Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “stop thinking that people are fools”, and realise that they can see through everything.

The Congress leader’s statement came after Modi said in a blog post that “institutional insult is the Congress way”, the Hindustan Times reported. The prime minister added that the top leadership of the Congress is “on bail vis-a-vis a major scam”.

“The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part,” Vadra told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on the last day of her boat journey on the Ganga river, PTI reported. “So I think the prime minister should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this.”

The Congress general secretary also said that the party is not afraid of the Modi-led government. “They think that those who speak against them are scared of them,” Vadra said. “This is not true. No matter how much they harass us, we are not afraid of them. We will keep fighting them. The more they harass us, stronger will be our fight against them.”

On Tuesday, Vadra had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s narrative that Congress did no work in 70 years has an “expiry date”. “There is a big difference between making poll promises and fulfilling them,” she said. “As far as the rant about [no development in] 70 years is concerned, it also has an expiry date. You [BJP] are in the government for the past five years, what have you done in five years?”

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.