Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court to quash the First Information Report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against him, reported PTI. He also challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention Against Money Laundering Act, 2002.

His plea will be taken up on March 25.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended Vadra’s anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25. Special judge Arvind Kumar asked him to join the investigation after the agency said he was needed for custodial interrogation.

Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning last month.

Also read: Scroll explainer: What is Robert Vadra being questioned about – and why now?