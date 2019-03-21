Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on Wednesday and one injured after an alleged altercation led to a firing incident at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, PTI reported.

Constable Ajit Kumar opened fire from a service rifle and shot three colleagues of the 187th Battalion at Battal Ballian area.

J&K: 3 CRPF personnel of 187th battalion shot dead by another jawan at battalion's headquarters in Udhampur's Battal Ballian earlier tonight. Harinder Kumar, Commandant 187th Battalion CRPF says, "3 jawans have died, the one who shot them dead is critically injured." pic.twitter.com/bIhHLOPwQs — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

“At around 10.30 pm, four injured CRPF personnel were brought to district hospital Udhampur,” Greater Kashmir quoted Dr Vijay Bansotra, medical superintendent of district hospital, as saying. “Three of them succumbed. The fourth one was critical and evacuated to the military command hospital.”

The CRPF has ordered a commission of inquiry into the incident.

The deceased personnel were identified as head constables Pokarmal R, Yogendra Sharma and Umed Singh, PTI reported.