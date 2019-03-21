J&K: Three CRPF personnel killed after colleague opens fire at them in Udhampur
The CRPF has ordered a commission of inquiry into the incident.
Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on Wednesday and one injured after an alleged altercation led to a firing incident at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, PTI reported.
Constable Ajit Kumar opened fire from a service rifle and shot three colleagues of the 187th Battalion at Battal Ballian area.
“At around 10.30 pm, four injured CRPF personnel were brought to district hospital Udhampur,” Greater Kashmir quoted Dr Vijay Bansotra, medical superintendent of district hospital, as saying. “Three of them succumbed. The fourth one was critical and evacuated to the military command hospital.”
The deceased personnel were identified as head constables Pokarmal R, Yogendra Sharma and Umed Singh, PTI reported.