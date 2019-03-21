An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur city on Thursday remanded a college student to 15 days in police custody for allegedly stabbing a professor to death for planning a mixed-gender event. The student, Khateeb Hussain, allegedly stabbed Khalid Hameed, an associate professor, on Wednesday after a quarrel over a “welcome party” at the college, Dawn reported.

The event, which Hameed was overseeing, was supposed to take place on Friday at Government Sadiq Egerton College. Hussain opposed the event because he considered mixed-gender programmes “un-Islamic”, the daily reported, quoting police officials.

“Apparently, the accused has no link to any religious group but we are investigating about his past and the reasons behind his mindset,” local police officer Farhan Hussain told Reuters on Friday. Hussain has been charged with murder, he added.

College principal Wali Muhammad told the news agency that students present at the scene wrestled Hussain to the ground. Hameed died of his wounds at a local hospital. The college has suspended classes till March 25.

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has sought a detailed report about the incident from the Bahawalpur police.