The South Korean Police on Thursday arrested two men and accused two more of secretly filming and live streaming over 800 couples having sex in motels. “It was the first case we caught where videos were broadcast live online,” the police said in a statement, according to Aljazeera.

According to the police, the four accused installed cameras in 42 rooms in 30 motels. Tiny cameras were found in digital boxes, hair dryer holders and wall sockets.

They then live streamed the footage to a subscription website, which has around 4,000 members, via an overseas server. More than 800 couples were shown on the site over three months. The gang earned 7 million won (approximately Rs 4.25 crore) from the scheme.

The police said there was no evidence that the hotel owners were aware that their guests were being filmed, reported The Guardian.

South Korea has been hit by this voyeurism scandal since 2017 with the rise of molkas or spycams. More than 5,400 people were arrested for spy camera related crimes in 2017. But less than 2% were jailed, reported AFP.