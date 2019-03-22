The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday replaced six sitting MPs from Uttar Pradesh on its candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls, PTI reported.

The replaced lawmakers include Union minister Krishna Raj from Shahjahanpur, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Ram Shankar Katheria from Agra, Anshul Verma from Hardoi, Babulal Chaudhary from Fatehpur Sikri, Anju Bala from Misrikh and Satya Pal Singh from Sambhal. Krishna Raj is the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The saffron party’s first list of 184 candidates includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and Smriti Irani from Amethi against Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The new candidates include SP Singh Baghel in Agra, Parameshwar Lal Saini in Sambhal, Raj Kumar Chaher in Fatehpur Sikri, Jai Prakash Rawat in Hardoi, Ashok Rawat in Misrikh and Arun Sagar in Shahjahanpur.

The 2019 General Elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be out on May 23. Voting in Uttar Pradesh will also be held in seven phases – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.