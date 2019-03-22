Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, PTI reported, quoting an Army official. The fate of a minor boy who was held hostage by the militants since Thursday is not clear yet.

The encounter had started when the security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. They rescued one civilian who was held hostage on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, a militant was killed in another encounter that broke out in Shopian district, a defence spokesperson said. The gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation and the militants fired on them, PTI reported.

The identity of the militant is not known yet. The operation is still under way.

No casualties have been reported so far from a gunfight that began in Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday.

The two militants who were killed in another encounter in Kandi area of Baramulla’s Kalantara on Thursday have been identified as Amir Kaboo of Sopore and a Pakistani person. Both militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad, police said. Three jawans were injured in the operation.