Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. His entry into the ruling party came three months after he categorically rejected rumours about him joining politics.

Gambhir joined the party in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11. There is speculation that Gambhir will be given a seat to contest from.

The 37-year-old opener last played a one-day international for the Indian cricket team in 2013 and his last Test match was in 2016. He played his last Ranji Trophy match in December 2018, after which he indicated he was open to coaching.

Gambhir has been vocal about national and political issues on Twitter over the last few years. On Friday, he said he was joining the BJP after “getting influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision”, ANI reported.

Gautam Gambhir: I am joining this party(BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform pic.twitter.com/barD8XA7W9 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Former Cricketer @GautamGambhir joins BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Shri @arunjaitley and Shri @rsprasad. pic.twitter.com/sDJOnSOLza — BJP (@BJP4India) March 22, 2019

In December, Gambhir had said: “One thing which excites me is action and I am sure action is not about sitting in those A/C rooms doing commentary and stuff. I don’t know if I am going to be as good a coach as I have been a player. I will have to evaluate whether I can be successful as a coach.”