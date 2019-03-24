The Congress on Sunday released the eighth list of 38 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced names for seats in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will contest from Gulbarga-SC seat in Karnataka. Union ministers KH Muniyappa and M Veerappa Moily have been fielded from Kolar SC seat and Chikkaballapur seat.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will contest from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital constituency.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has been fielded from Naded seat. Manish Khanduri, who is senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BC Khanduri’s son, will contest from Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

Meenakshi Natarajan, a close aide of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has been fielded from Mandsaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, while former party spokesperson Rashid Alvi will contest from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has so far announced the names of 218 candidates for the elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases starting April 11 and ending on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.