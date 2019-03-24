Union Minister of External Affairs on Sunday sought details on the alleged abduction of two Hindu girls on the eve of Holi in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The two teenage girls were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, according to Pakistan Today.

Swaraj said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the incident.

According to The Times of India, the girls were kidnapped and allegedly forced to convert to Islam in Dharki town of Sindh’s Ghotki district. This led to massive protests by the Hindu community in Sindh, seeking stern action against the perpetrators.

Pakistan’s Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Saturday said the federal government has taken note of the media reports. A purported video circulating on social media showed the girls’ father and brother saying that the two sisters were abducted and forced into changing their religion. A separate video, however, showed the two minor girls in which they purportedly said they accepted Islam of their own free will, according to Pakistan Today.

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan

Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

Ties between India and Pakistan have been strained since the Pulwama attack on February 14, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed.