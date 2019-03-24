The Congress has fielded former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. Karti Chidambaram’s name features in the ninth list of candidates that the party released on Sunday.

Karti Chidambaram is an accused in the INX Media money laundering case and the Aircel-Maxis scam. Currently, he has interim protection from arrest till Monday in the Aircel-Maxis case. Karti Chidambaram will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, both Karti Chidambaram and Raja were defeated by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Senthilnathan Pr.

“I firmly believe the strength of the party and the alliance will help me win the Sivaganga seat,” said Karti Chidambaram, according to ANI. “This is the second time I am contesting [the] elections.”

In its ninth list, the Congress names four candidates for Maharashtra, three for Bihar and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. In Maharashtra, it named Hidayat Patel from Akola, Kishor Uttamrao Gajbhiye from Ramtek-SC, Subhash Wankhede from Hingoli and changed its Chandrapur candidate. In Bihar, it fielded Tariq Anwar from the Katihar constituency, Mohammed Javed from Kishanganj and Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh from Purnia. The party named Haji Farooq Mir from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and former General Secretary BK Hariprasad from the Bangalore South seat in Karnataka.