Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS trauma centre, no casualties reported
Four fire engines have been sent to the spot.
A fire broke out at an operation theatre in the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday. No casualties have been reported, the Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building. Twenty-four fire engines have been sent to the spot, the fire department said.
Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said a medium category fire broke out at 6.12 pm at basement of AIIMS Trauma Centre. “Fire is completely under control now,” Garg said, according to ANI. “There are no casualties. Upper floor was vacated due to smoke.”
Patients on the ground and the first floor were evacuated, the fire department said. Oxygen leakage from a pipe is being fixed, it added.