Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday purportedly made a casteist comment when he said that he cannot be a chowkidar (watchman) because he was a Brahmin.

On March 17, top BJP leaders, including the prime minister, prefixed the term “chowkidar” to their names on Twitter. The party also started a #MainBhiChowkidar campaign on social media, urging people to join it. The BJP started the campaign to counter Congress’ “Chowkidar Chor Hai” jibe.

In an interview to a Tamil news channel, Thanthi TV, Swamy was asked why he did not add “chowkidar” before his name on Twitter. “I am a Brahmin. I cannot become a chowkidar. I will teach them. And as per that, I will work for the chowkidar.”

The clip of the interview is being shared widely on social media.

Frank ஆ பேசராப்ல. Wish he campaigns for BJP in TN 😂 pic.twitter.com/TkQCqbX66S — Dhanapal (@balu_twits) March 24, 2019

A day before adding Chowkidar to his name, Modi had tweeted that all those who were “fighting corruption, dirt, social evils” are chowkidars. “Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation,” he had tweeted. “But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying - #MainBhiChowkidar.”