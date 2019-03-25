The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on the maintainability of businessman Robert Vadra’s petition seeking to quash a money laundering case against him, PTI reported.

Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is alleged to have used black money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning last month.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the investigating agency, said Vadra’s petition is not maintainable and it is an abuse of the process of law. The Enforcement Directorate said there was a wilful suppression and that no relief be granted to him.

The bench directed the Enforcement Directorate to file an affidavit regarding the maintainability of Vadra’s petitions within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the High Court also refused to interfere with anticipatory bail of Vadra as the matter is being heard in the Patiala House Court, ANI reported.

Also read: Scroll explainer: What is Robert Vadra being questioned about – and why now?