The Gauhati High Court on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a rape case, PTI reported. Justice Suman Shyam set aside the order passed by the Nagaon chief judicial magistrate on November 16, 2018.

In August 2018, the Assam Police had filed a case against Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening a 24-year-old woman in Nagaon district. Gohain had refuted the allegations and said that “truth will be revealed” soon.

“Every time I am about to contest elections, such conspiracies are plotted against me,” he had told ANI then. “This happened in 2016 and 2011 as well.”

The minister had moved the High Court to challenge the criminal proceedings against him.