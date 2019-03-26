Security forces gunned down at least four suspected Maoists during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday morning, PTI quoted police officials as saying. The encounter is still under way.

Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said the encounter began at 6 am. “Bodies of two men and two women Naxals were found during search at the encounter site,” he told ANI.

The encounter took place during a search operation near Bimapuram area of Jagargunda village in Sukma district. The security forces also recovered weapons during the operation. “One INSAS rifle and two 303 rifles [were] recovered,” said Sinha.

In February, security forces had killed at least 10 Maoists during an encounter in Bijapur district. Personnel from the Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard conducted the joint operation.