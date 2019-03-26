The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expelled a senior leader based in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after he dubbed the party’s top leadership as “Gujarati thugs”, PTI reported. He was expelled for six years, according to ANI.

IP Singh, who was the party’s former spokesperson, said on Twitter that he came to know of his expulsion from the party through news reports. “I had given my three decades to the party,” he tweeted on Monday. “Even speaking truth is a crime in the party which has lost its internal democracy,” he said.

The party’s decision to expel him comes after he tweeted against the BJP’s top leadership. “I belong to a principled kshatriya family,” he said on Monday. “Two Gujarati thugs have been befooling Hindi-speaking people for the last five years after capturing the country’s Hindi heartland, while we are silent,” he said.

His Twitter handle has “usuldaar” or “principled” prefixed to his name. In another tweet on Monday, Singh asked if the country had chosen a “pradhan mantri” (prime minister) or “prachar mantri” (advertisement minister). “Does the country’s prime minister look good selling t-shirt and tea cup?” Singh asked. “The BJP has been a party which made its place in the people’s hearts through its ideology. It’s impossible to produce “workers” with missed calls and T-shirts.”

मैं उसूलदार क्षत्रिय कुल से हूँ।दो गुजराती ठग

हिन्दी हृदय स्थल,हिन्दी भाषियों पर कब्जा करके पांच वर्ष से बेवकूफ बना रहे है।और हम

खामोश है,हमारा उत्तर प्रदेश गुजरात से 6 गुना

बड़ा और अर्थव्यवस्था भी 5 लाख करोड़ की,

गुजरात 1लाख 15 हजार करोड़,इतने में क्या

खायेगा क्या विकास करेगा। https://t.co/LMHDCowXkG — उसूलदार IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) March 25, 2019

हमने ‘प्रधानमंत्री’ चुना था या ‘प्रचारमंत्री’? अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से देश का पीएम क्या टी-शर्ट और चाय का कप बेचते हुए अच्छा लगता है? भाजपा वो पार्टी रही है जिसने अपने विचारों से लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनायी, मिस काल देकर और टी-शर्ट पहन कर ‘कार्यकर्ताओं’ की खेती असंभव है। — उसूलदार IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) March 25, 2019

Singh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he apologies to Modi for not being able work as his chowkidar while being “blindfolded”.

Singh also praised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for contesting from Azamgarh. “It heralds an end of the politics of caste and religion,” Singh tweeted on Sunday. Azamgarh is Singh’s home district.