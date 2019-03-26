Nirmohi Akhara, the original plaintiffs in one of the title suits in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking modifications to its order referring the matter to mediation, Live Law reported. It also expressed unhappiness over the mediation process that took place on March 13 by the panel appointed by the court to find a solution to the matter.

The Akhara, in its plea, said it had participated in the proceedings held by the mediation panel. “However, with utmost respect to this Honourable Court as well as the panel of mediators appointed by this court, the proceedings have left a lot to be desired,” The Hindu quoted from the Akhara’s plea.

The Akhara requested the court to consider appointing two more retired Supreme Court judges to the panel and moving the mediation process from Faizabad to New Delhi owing to the sensitive nature of the process, The Indian Express reported. Currently, retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla heads the panel, which also includes spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate and mediation expert Sriram Panchu.

It also suggested that the original parties claiming the title – Akhara and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board – should be encouraged to have dialgoues with each other under the supervision of the panel.

The further proceedings of the panel have been fixed for March 27, 28 and 29.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ordered a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished in 1992. The land was divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Wakf Board and the representative for the deity Ram Lalla.