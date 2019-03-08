Supreme Court appoints panel of mediators to settle Ayodhya land dispute in eight weeks
The three-member panel will be headed by retired Justice FMI Kalifulla, and will also comprise spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and advocate Sriram Panchu.
The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a three-member panel of mediators to find a “permanent solution” to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya in eight weeks, ANI reported. On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order on whether to have the dispute resolved through mediation.
Retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla will head the panel, while spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu are the other members. The court has prohibited media reporting of the proceedings of the panel.
The verdict was announced by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer and DY Chandrachud.
Live updates
11.57 am: In a tweet soon after the verdict, Ravi Shankar says, “Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society – we must all move together towards these goals.”
11.43 am: Swami Chakrapani of the Hindu Mahasabha tells News18 that he is happy with the “panel of good and uncontroversial people”, especially Ravi Shankar, who he says symbolises religious unity and takes everyone along. “The three members are like [Hindu gods] Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva,” he says.
11.35 am: Zafaryab Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee, tells ANI that the board will cooperate in the mediation. “Now, whatever we have to say, we will say it to the mediation panel, not outside,” he says.
11.28 am: The third member of the panel, Sriram Panchu, is a senior advocate of the Madras High Court. He is a founder of The Mediation Chambers, which offers services in mediation, and has also written books about mediation and dispute resolution.
11.25 am: This is what Ravi Shankar had tweeted on Wednesday, when the top court had reserved its verdict: “This move towards mediation by the Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned. We should not leave any stone unturned in resolving this burning issue amicably. We should keep our egos and differences aside and come together with a spirit of honouring & accommodating the sentiments of the communities concerned.”
11.20 am: Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, one of the members of the panel, is the founder of Art of Living. In November 2017, he had said Hindus and Muslims need to come together with friendship and goodwill in order to resolve the Ayodhya dispute.
He had said one of the communities will invariably feel left out if the Supreme Court rules on the matter. He once also courted controversy by saying India will turn into Syria if the dispute is not resolved soon.
Various Muslim organisations and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have earlier expressed their reservations about Ravi Shankar’s involvement in the matter after he proposed out-of-court settlement.
11.15 am: Retired Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, who will chair the three-member panel, was a judge in the Supreme Court from April 2012 to July 2016. He is a former Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.
11.13 am: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tells ANI: “Won’t question the Supreme Court order. In the past, efforts were made to arrive at a solution, but with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants a delay in the construction of Ram Mandir.”
11.06 am: The court has allowed the panel of mediators to “co-opt” more members if necessary, PTI reports. and in case of any difficulty they can inform apex court registry. The Uttar Pradesh government will provide mediators the facilities to the panel in Faizabad. The mediators can seek further legal assistance as and when required, reports ANI.
10.56 am: The five-judge bench has directed the mediation panel to submit a status report in four weeks and complete its proceedings in eight weeks, reports News18. The process should start within a week, the court says.
10.52 am: The mediation will be held in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, according to Bar and Bench. Ayodhya is located in Faizabad district.
10.50 am: The proceedings of the mediation process will be confidential, and the media cannot publish its details, the Supreme Court rules.
10.30 am: A verdict on whether to refer the decades-old dispute for mediation is due shortly. On Wednesday, the five-judge bench had said it was aware of the gravity of the matter and the outcome of mediation on the body politic of the country. Chief Justice Gogoi had asked parties in the matter to suggest names for a panel of mediators by the end of the day. The bench had said mediation may help in “healing relations”.
The counsels for the Hindu Mahasabha, the deity Ram Lalla, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government had opposed mediation.