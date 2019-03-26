Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, ANI reported.

There is speculation that she will be fielded from the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh, from where she was elected in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. If she is fielded from Rampur, she will be contesting against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan.

Jaya Prada was previously a member of the Telugu Desam Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal apart from the Samajwadi Party.

Jaya Prada contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket from the Bijnor seat, but lost the election.

She said she was happy to join a national party now and was honoured to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, NDTV reported.

