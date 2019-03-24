Election watch: Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag, PDP not to field candidates in Jammu seats
India's General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced that she will contest from the Anantnag seat. Her party, Peoples Democratic Party, will not contest the two Jammu seats to ensure “secular votes are not divided.”
The Congress named senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Harish Rawat and Ashok Chavan in its eighth list of 38 candidates.
9.05 am: Congress releases eighth list of 38 candidates. Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Harish Rawat, Ashok Chavan to contest elections.
The party has announced names for seats in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
9 am: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti announced that she will contest from Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
8.55 am: The Kerala unit of the Congress asked party chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad as his second seat.
8.50 am: The Election Commission issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party finalised its seat sharing deal in Maharashtra on Saturday, with the Congress getting 24 seats and the NCP 20.
- Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi owed an apology to the nation for Sam Pitroda’s remarks on the Balakot air strike.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is “ironical and reprehensible” that parties that claim to be followers of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia are desperate to form an alliance with the Congress.
- The National Democratic Alliance announced the names of its candidates for 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad will contest from Shatrughan Sinha’s Patna Sahib constituency.
- BJP released its third list of candidates, spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest from Puri.
- Congress leaders Renuka Choudhary and Raj Babbar were named in party’s seventh list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
- Farmers from Tamil Nadu have announced plans to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.