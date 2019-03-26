Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Dangore has been fined by police for using the word “chowkidar”, or security guard, to the number plate of his car, ABP News reported on Monday. Dangore, however, alleged that the Congress-led state government had conspired against the BJP and its leaders.

Dangore was stopped during a police check on the road in Khandwa, India Today reported. He is the MLA from Pandhana, and his car’s number plate said “Chowkidar Pandhana” above the registration number.

On March 17, top BJP leaders, including the prime minister, prefixed the term “chowkidar” to their names on Twitter. The party also started a #MainBhiChowkidar campaign on social media, urging people to join it. The BJP had started the campaign to counter Congress’ “Chowkidar Chor Hai” jibe.