Jailed religious leader Asaram on Tuesday withdrew his bail plea and application for suspension for suspension of sentence awarded to him for raping a girl in 2013, PTI reported.

The withdrawal came after a division bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur told the defence counsel to proceed with arguments or “the court would pass an order accordingly”.

“We have withdrawn the application for suspension of sentence and will proceed with the arguments on an appeal against the sentence,” a defence counsel said, according to PTI.

The appeal will be heard after four weeks.

A Jodhpur court had convicted the 77-year-old and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in 2013.