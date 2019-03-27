Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Finance Miniser Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rebuked the Opposition for questioning the timing of the Mission Shakti operation. Jaitley addressed a press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of an anti-satellite weapon called A-SAT. Several Opposition leaders had claimed that his declaration was a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Jaitley described the Opposition’s criticism as “clerical objections” to the operation. “India’s nuclear programme is a continuing one which cannot be put to a halt because it does not suit the West Bengal chief minister or any other political leader,” Jaitley said. “Can anybody argue that such sensitive programmes should have been disclosed to anybody but those in command.”

The finance minister’s comments were targeted at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism that Modi had allegedly overly dramatised the programme using an address to the nation and had taken credit for Indian space scientists’ work.

The finance minister said it was a historic day for India as its scientists have proved that it had a capability that only three other nations have. “The anti-satellite weapon ASAT has the capacity to successfully targeted a live satellite on a Low Earth Orbit,” Jaitley said. “For a long time now, our scientists have said that they had the capacity to build the system but that the previous Indian governments had not approved the project.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi had said that India shot down a live satellite in space and earned a place in global space power. The Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, Modi had said.

Jaitley claimed that “tomorrow’s wars” will not be the same and that the nation has to prepare for future geopolitical situations that will serve as a deterrent. “The operation was in the nation’s interest to ensure that we are prepared for such a situation,” he said.

“Mission Shakti is about India and not the BJP,” Jaitley said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10, when dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were announced. The elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, and the votes will be counted on May 23.

