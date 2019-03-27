The Election Commission of India on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying that the introduction of electoral bonds and the removal of the cap on corporate funding by the Narendra Modi-led government will have a “serious impact” on the transparency of political funding, Mirror Now reported.

Electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem them for money. The Centre had first introduced electoral bonds in January 2018.

Earlier this month, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the decision to issue the bonds would promote transparency in funding and donations received by political parties. The government was responding to a petition filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Election Commission’s 34-page affidavit also said that the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, made through the Finance Act, 2016, will allow “unchecked foreign funding” of political parties in India, The Wire reported. This could lead to Indian policies being influenced by foreign firms, the poll body added.

The court will hear the election body’s stand on the matter on April 2, Mirror Now reported.

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha told the news channel that electoral bonds are a method by which black money can be channelised into the system. “Basically, it is about institutionalising corruption,” he claimed. “Don’t you, as the anchor of a news channel, or the viewers, have a right to ask who funds the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party? But the government says no. Let’s keep this opaque.”