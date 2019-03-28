Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it has examined 22 locations of alleged terror training camps shared by India in connection with the Pulwama terror attack, but found no such camps.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday saying Islamabad had shared preliminary findings of its investigations with India and has sought additional evidence to take the process forward.

The ministry said Foreign Office said India had shared a report on February 27, which contained 91 pages and six parts. It said only part 2 and part 3 pertained to the Pulwama incident, in which 40 security personnel died in a suicide attack. “Other parts are generalized allegations,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said.

“While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far,” the ministry’s statement said. “Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations.”

The ministry said the investigation team had examined all information provided by India, including the “confessional” video of the attacker Adil Dar in which he “claimed” responsibility for the attack, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages, and a list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation.

The ministry said service providers have been asked for data, including the details of activities and contacts of the GSM number provided by India. “A request for assistance from WhatsApp has also been made to the US Government,” the statement said.

Pakistan said additional information and documents from India would be essential. “Pakistan remains committed to taking this process to its logical conclusion.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had said last month that a dossier was handed over to Pakistan “with specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s complicity in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of Jaish terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan”. New Delhi had demanded immediate action from Islamabad against terrorist groups operating from its soil.