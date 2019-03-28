Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju on Thursday said Income Tax officials and Central Reserve Police Force personnel carried out raids at his and his nephew’s homes, PTI reported.

“Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew’s residence in Mysuru,” said Puttaraju.

Searches are also reportedly going on in the homes of associates of Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna, who is the brother of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, reported NDTV.

Income Tax officials, however, have not yet confirmed the raids.

The alleged searches came a day after Karnataka Kumaraswamy said that he feared possible raids on Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) functionaries. The chief minister said CRPF personnel were brought to carry out the search operations. On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy had said, “This is nothing but revenge politics.We will not be cowed down by this.”

“The CM already spoke about this, because he got inputs from intelligence department,” JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa told PTI. “Why were there no raids at BJP leaders’ houses? I-T raids are common, but I am questioning their timing.”

Puttaraju, however, said the raids have instilled confidence in him. “I’m not deterred by the raids, which are election related,” he said. “I would like to know which BJP leader’s house in Karnataka has been raided.” Puttaraju.

“PM Narendra Modi’s real surgical strike is out in the open through IT dept raids,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet on Thursday, hours after the alleged searches began. “The constitutional post offer for IT officer Balakrishna helped the PM in his revenge game. Highly deplorable to use govt machinery, corrupt officials to harass opponents during election time.”

Kumaraswamy said they were contemplating protest against the “misuse of central forces”. Puttaraju said a meeting will be held soon where the mode of protest will be decided.

