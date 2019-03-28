The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an early hearing of a petition that sought a stay on the release of Ram Ki Janmabhoomi, a film on the Ayodhya dispute. The movie, directed by Sanoj Mishra, is set to release on Friday.

The petition claimed the film’s release will influence the ongoing mediation process in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. But the Supreme Court said there was no connection between the mediation process and the movie.

“What’s the relation between movie and mediation,” a bench of Justices SA Bobde and Abdul Nazeer said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Parties want to settle it. We are not so pessimistic. No film can come in the way of mediation.” The court said it will hear the matter in two weeks.

The Supreme Court on March 8 appointed a three-member panel of mediators to find a “permanent solution” to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya in eight weeks. Retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla heads the panel, while spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu are the other members.